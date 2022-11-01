BSNL India Tweets about 4G Launch Timeline

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) official Twitter handle has just tweeted about the launch of 4G services in India using homegrown solutions and equipment. BSNL has been trying to launch 4G for years now. But the telco has faced several roadblocks along the way. If things have to improve for BSNL, the state-run telco needs 4G as fast as possible and then also a way to upgrade to 5G to not miss out on the hype. @BSNLCorporate, the official Twitter handle of BSNL, has now given us a peak at the timeline of the 4G launch. It is not exactly a timeline, but it would help you understand what is happening with BSNL.

BSNL Tweet on 4G Launch

A Twitter user had tagged BSNL India on his tweet asking about the launch of BSNL 4G in Katni, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). To this, the official handle of BSNL replied, "Date is difficult to mention. But BSNL has got 4G license in the revival package, and indigenously made equipment is also under supply. It is expected to start the installation by Feb - March 2023." Take a look at the tweet below.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that BSNL is on track to launch 4G in early 2023. It seems like this time; it will finally happen. A few months back, the minister had promised the launch of BSNL's 4G on August 15, 2022, but that didn't really happen. BSNL has been struggling with adding users as the telco doesn't have PAN-India 4G networks. Once it does, the fortunes of the company are bound to change as it has a very loyal customer base and a brand that's widely known. The good thing about the telcos' 4G will be that it would be deployed using made-in-India solutions. This is something that none of the other 4G operators in India have done.