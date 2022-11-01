Aaron Finch Steps up as Australia Beat Ireland

Australia played at the fortress Gabba today against Ireland. Ireland did win the toss but failed to win the match. Australia went in to bat first and put up a total of 179, while Ireland only managed to score 137.

The Aussies needed something big from their captain, and Aaron finch stepped up and got his first ICC T20 World Cup fifty. Finch took charge of the first innings. He said in the post-match interview that he played a different style today. Opposite of his natural game, he took his time today. He left the wider balls and attacked the ones coming into the wicket.

The Australian batting line-up did decently enough. Except for David Warner, all the other batsmen came in and played a good cameo. Australia will want Warner to fire on all cylinders.

Stoinis has been a key part of the Batting line-up, and Once Again, he Scored a Helpful 35 off 25 balls

The Irish have come a long way from the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. They had failed to qualify past the first round in the previous tournament. In this edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, Ireland is setting some benchmarks. Yes, they did not win the match today, but you can see that there is some determination in this Irish side.

Tucker was the lone warrior in the second innings for Ireland. He scored a beautiful 71 off 48 balls. Performances like these from the young Irish side are a statement for the cricketing world. He played with so much ease, unlike the other Irish batsmen.

Australia did win the match, but the Net Run Rate seems to be a worry. Australia will be watching New Zealand and England match closely tomorrow. Australia expected a huge win today after their first innings. Tucker came up with a different plan and added to the worries of Australia. Australia needed to win by 75 runs or more to have some comfort on the table, but now it all depends on the New Zealand and England match.