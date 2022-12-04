Airtel Rs 779 and Rs 719 Plans Both Offer 1.5GB Daily Data, What is the Difference

As of now, Airtel offers 4G services throughout all of India as well as 5G service in a few selected towns. On the Airtel website or mobile app, you may find information on the Rs 719 and Rs 779 recharge plans. Both of these plans have a few advantages for their subscribers. The Rs 779 prepaid recharge plan has a 90-day validity period, whereas the Rs 719 plan has an 84-day validity period. Both plans include unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India as well as 1.5GB of data per day for customers.

Airtel Rs 719 Plan and Airtel Rs 779 Plan: Difference

Subscribers to the Airtel Rs 719 and Rs 779 plans receive 100 free SMS each day in addition to 1.5GB of data daily. The Airtel Rs 779 plan has a validity term for 90 days, and the Rs 719 plan offers a validity of 84 days.

Users of the Rs 719 plan receive additional benefits for six different apps, including free access to the Airtel Xstream Mobile pack, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months at no additional cost, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag payments, along with free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. As opposed to this, subscribers of the Rs 779 plan receive additional advantages for just four applications, including a free three-month subscription to Apollo 24/7 Circle, a Rs 100 payback on FASTag purchases, and a free Hellotunes and Wynk music subscription.

It should be noted that both of these plans will charge Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for long-distance SMS when the daily limit of 100 SMS is reached. And after using 1.5GB of data every day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.