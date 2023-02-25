TelecomTalk Poll: Airtel Preferred by Most Users When Tariffs of all Pvt Telcos are Same

Bharti Airtel got the most votes in a TelecomTalk Twitter poll that sought the views of the users about which private telco they would pick if the tariffs offered by all of them were the same. It was a one-day poll that ran exclusively on TelecomTalk's Twitter handle. The poll received 986 votes, out of which 41% of votes went to Bharti Airtel. The poll focused on both the tariffs of prepaid and postpaid offerings of the telcos. Behind Airtel was Jio, with 37.5% of the votes. Vi only got 21.5% of the votes and stood at the bottom position.

This can potentially mean that if the tariffs of Jio and Airtel were the same, Airtel would have been able to capture a larger subscriber market share. It is also worth noting that when it comes to postpaid mobile services, Airtel is several times ahead of Jio. Despite offering the best-prepaid offers, Vi is still at the bottom of the poll.

The purpose of this poll was to identify which telco's services are most sought after by quality-service-focused consumers. Thus, when it comes to quality, consumers would most likely go ahead with Airtel. It is worth noting that the poll was fairly short in size, and if more votes had come in, the final results could have been different.

If you are reading this here, then you should also follow TelecomTalk on Twitter to ensure that you don't miss out on such polls in the future. The telcos are trying to upgrade the quality of their services. Airtel is often regarded as the premium player in the telecom industry of India. Airtel doesn't want low-paying customers. Instead, the telco wants high-paying customers to get a great experience on its mobile networks.

Jio, on the other hand, while focusing on delivering great quality services, also focuses on keeping the largest market share by adding low-paying customers to its user base. Thus, it is not seen as the kind of premium brand that Airtel is trying to make.