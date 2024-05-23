Tech Mahindra and Fuji TV Announce Partnership to Co-Develop Global Entertainment Content

Reported by Yashika Goel

Tech Mahindra teams up with Fuji TV to co-develop and produce diverse content for the global market, focusing on Indian audiences.

Highlights

  • Focus on rapidly growing content markets, especially in India.
  • Combining Fuji TV’s content with Tech Mahindra's localisation services.
  • Licensing Indian content IP for a global audience.

Technology consulting and digital solutions company Tech Mahindra has announced a partnership with Fuji TV, a Japanese broadcaster, to co-develop and produce diverse content for the global entertainment industry. The partnership targets the rapidly growing content markets, particularly in India, where niche genres like Anime and Korean dramas are increasingly popular, Tech Mahindra said on Thursday.

Also Read: Tata Play Teams Up With Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Benefits for TV and OTT Users




Content Localisation and Animation Services

By combining Fuji TV's original content with Tech Mahindra's localisation and animation services, the alliance will enhance the reach and appeal of Japanese content in India. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will help Fuji TV license Indian content IP (Intellectual Property) and leverage its animation expertise to create fresh and captivating Japanese content for a global audience.

Harshvendra Soin, President – Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "We have partnered with Fuji TV to bring their content library in various local languages to Indian audiences. This also marks a significant milestone in Tech Mahindra's growth strategy and strengthens our position in the media and entertainment industry. We see great potential in developing IPs catering to the Indian, Japanese, and other major content markets."

Licensing Indian Content IP

Tech Mahindra said it will assist Fuji TV in localising its content for the Indian audience through dubbing, subtitling, and animation services. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will support Fuji TV in licensing its content to OTT and PayTV platforms in India and Japan.

Toru Ota, Executive Vice President, Fuji Television Network, said, "As part of our initiative to expand into the global content market, we intend to collaboratively explore content strategies that are tailored to the Indian market, leveraging Tech Mahindra's extensive marketing expertise within the region. We are particularly excited about the opportunity to introduce a variety of Fuji TV's content to the Indian audience."

"Moreover, through collaboration with creators at Tech Mahindra's subsidiary studios, known for their significant achievements in animation content production and XR & game development, we aim to co-develop unique content. Our goal is to not only expand our business in the Indian market but also to create innovative content that has the potential for global reach," Toru Ota added.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

