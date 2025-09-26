Vodafone Idea AGR Hearing Deferred by SC to this Date

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vodafone Idea hasn't submitted to the request by the government telecom body and challenged the demand in the apex court of India. The SC had said that a finality to the AGR matter must come.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is currently fighting in the Supreme Court (SC) against alleged unreasonable demand of additional AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues by the central government. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had raised additional AGR request saying that this amount is completely different to the amount which was previously laid out. This amount hadn't been calculated and was still under due process.




Vodafone Idea hasn't submitted to the request by the government telecom body and challenged the demand in the apex court of India. The SC had said that a finality to the AGR matter must come. Firstly, the SC had deferred the hearing to September 26 on September 19. Now, on September 26, the hearing has again been deferred by the SC to October 6, which is about two weeks from here.

Vodafone Idea's shares fell 5.99% to Rs 8.16 on September 26, 2025 after the hearing. The market had been expecting a favourable call, but that didn't come. The eyes of the investors as well as the entire market will now be on October 6, 2025. This hearing will be crucial for the future of Vodafone Idea in the market. The government, which is the majority stakeholder in the telco now needs to ensure that it survives. But with additional AGR load on the telco's shoulders, that would be hard.

The SC wants that the matter of the AGR dues should be closed once and for all now with finality to the mattery. For years now, this battle over AGR dues between the government and the telco has ensued. Whenever things seem to come to rest, there's a new development and the matter is always dragged to the Supreme Court for a decision.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

