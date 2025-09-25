5G Might be Killing Your Phone’s Battery

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Firstly, the 5G networks generally consume more power than 4G. This is because of multiple reasons. One of those reasons is the unoptimised 5G chipsets, especially the chipsets of phones launched in 2020-2021.

Highlights

  • 5G just might be killing your phone's battery.
  • Don't believe us? Here's what you should know.
  • To be precise on the lanugage, 5G isn't killing the battery literally.

5g might be killing your phones battery

5G just might be killing your phone's battery. Don't believe us? Here's what you should know. To be precise on the lanugage, 5G isn't killing the battery literally, but it is draining it faster, requiring you to charge it more frequently in shorter intervals. This increases the charge cycles of the phone.




How is 5G draining the phone's battery faster? Let's find out.

5G Consumes More Power in General than 4G

Firstly, the 5G networks generally consume more power than 4G. This is because of multiple reasons. One of those reasons is the unoptimised 5G chipsets, especially the chipsets of phones launched in 2020-2021. Even many chips launched in 2022-23 period have overheating issues when on the 5G networks.

Secondly, the constant fallback to 4G from 5G is a also a major reason for battery drain. The networks, when are not completely optimised result in the device switching continously between 4G and 5G. Also, when the 5G network is not completely spread out, the device keeps searching for the 5G signal, which could again result in battery drain.

The software is also very important of the phone in this regard for optimisations. Apple, in fact, released its own 5G modem recently, and this modem is designed keeping efficiency in mind. Thus this will result in a better battery life for the consumers. Further on 5G, when users are streaming on UHD on their devices, the battery drain is a lot faster than compared to when they stream at 720p or 1080p HD.

This is because the display consumes more power. One of the things which Reliance Jio has claimed is that its 5G is battery efficient. We plan to put this to test soon. So stay tuned for that.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

