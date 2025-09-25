vodafone idea rs 98 plan validity reduced

Vodafone Idea's Rs 98 plan has seen a reduction in validity. This plan used to come with 14 days of service validity in many circles. But now it is reduced to 10 days. This is the cheapest service validity bundled prepaid plan offered by Vi. Further, this is the only prepaid plan offered by the private telecom operators which is under Rs 100 and also offers service validity. All the other telcos offer it around Rs 200, if we are talking about the private ones. Let's take a look at what users get with the Rs 98 plan from Vi.









Vodafone Idea Rs 98 Plan

While it may look cheap, the plan isn't as cheap. The Rs 98 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a service validity of 10 days. So to keep your SIM active for an entire month with this plan, you will need to recharge with this plan three times. That would bring the total cost near to Rs 300 (to be precise, it will be Rs 294).

This will not be the best option for the consumers over the long-term as it would essentially mean spending more and getting way less. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 98 plan.

With the Rs 98 plan of Vi, users get 200MB of data, unlimited voice calling, but no outgoing SMSes. However, you can still send a port-out message to 1900 at regular charges. Data will be charged at 50 paise per MB post the quota completition. This is the most affordable prepaid plan that you will get from Vi right now. However, it is not something we would recommend recharging with again and again, even in the short-term. This prepaid plan is available for the users to recharge with in almost every telecom circle. If it is removed for your respective circle, then please let us know in the comments.