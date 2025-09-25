Reliance Jio Ecosystem: Haptik AI Agents for SMBs, JioFind Tracker, JioSaavn Pro, JioTele OS and More



Reliance Jio, together with its subsidiaries and partners, announced a series of new product and service launches across its digital ecosystem in September 2025, spanning AI, IoT, entertainment, consumer electronics, and fintech. The updates include Jio Haptik's AI agents for SMBs, the launch of JioFind 4G GPS trackers, JioSaavn's limited-time Pro subscription offer, Blaupunkt's new JioTele OS-powered TVs, and Jio Payments Bank's industry-first Savings Pro account.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Enables Pan-India VoNR on Indigenous 5G Core









1. Reliance's Jio Haptic Launches AI Agents for SMBs in India

Haptik, a Reliance Jio Platforms subsidiary and conversational AI company, has launched a new "AI for All" initiative, offering enterprise-grade AI Agents to small and medium businesses (SMBs) at an entry price of Rs 10,000. Interakt shared the news, originally published by The Hindu Businessline on September 3, 2025, in a LinkedIn post.

According to the report, the cost per conversation ranges from Rs 3 to Rs 5 — roughly half the cost of a human agent — while delivering 24/7 support and real-time scalability. Offered under Jio Haptik's SMB product line, the platform, called Interakt, is already used by over 50,000 SMBs. With this launch, Interakt will now allow SMBs to deploy WhatsApp and Voice AI Agents to automate customer interactions, powered by Haptik's Agentic AI Platform.

"Early adopters are already seeing up to 80 per cent of their repetitive customer support queries resolved automatically, along with a 20-25 per cent increase in lead-to-sale conversions," said Ahshad Jussawalla, CEO of Haptik.

"Imagine, a small clinic that can take appointments round-the-clock without a receptionist; an educational institute that can answer queries about courses instantly, even outside office hours; or a real estate firm that can guide prospects and book site visits in real time. Since WhatsApp is already the primary channel for most SMBs to interact with their customers, launching these AI Agents on WhatsApp makes them the most accessible and relevant tools for this segment," Jussawalla reportedly added.

The report notes that the AI Agents come with enterprise-grade security, ensuring data privacy and reliability. They integrate with CRMs and backend systems, support 22 Indian languages — particularly useful in tier-2 and tier-3 cities — and are capable of understanding context, responding conversationally, and acting autonomously. This includes handling queries, bookings, follow-ups, and lead qualification without human intervention.

Jio Haptik envisions these agents to help small clinics without receptionists, educational institutes or real estate firms to guide prospects and book site visits in real time.

"For an entry price of Rs 10,000 covering 2,000 AI-powered conversations, SMBs can achieve significant savings compared to employing human agents. The ROI comes from reduced manpower costs, round-the-clock customer support, faster query resolution, and the ability to scale seamlessly as the business grows. In many cases, businesses can save 50 per cent or more on customer support expenses, making the investment highly cost-effective," a company spokesperson told Businessline.

Early use cases include Re'equil (post-purchase notifications and feedback), Pantheon Development (pre-qualifying real estate leads), and Aster Hospitals in the UAE (multilingual appointment reminders and follow-up care). Haptik also continues to serve enterprise clients, including Jio, Cred, Ola, PVR, Adani, Zepto, Unilever, HP, and Max Life Insurance.

The company reportedly says the accessible pricing and no-code setup make automation feasible even for small service-led businesses such as salons, cafes, and clinics. Haptik aims to onboard 300,000–500,000 SMBs in the next 24 months, about 1 percent of India's digitally active SMB market.

2. Jio Launches JioFind 4G Wireless GPS Tracker Device

JioThings launched JioFind, a wireless GPS tracker, in India on September 5, 2025, according to the company's website and social channels. JioFind provides real-time location tracking and syncs this information with your smartphone. It comes in two sizes: the standard JioFind, featuring an 1100mAh inbuilt battery, and JioFind Pro, featuring a 10,000mAh battery. Jio says the Pro version can last up to 30 days on a single charge.

The standard JioFind is priced at Rs 1,499 (down from Rs 4,999 - 70 percent discount), while JioFind Pro is available at Rs 2,499 (down from Rs 5,999 - 58 percent discount).

According to Jio, customers can attach JioFind to items such as cars, bikes, school bags, or luggage and track their movements anywhere in India via smartphone. With its voice monitoring feature, users can record and play short audio clips from the tracker's surroundings.

Users can also set up safe zones around important locations like home, school, or office and receive instant alerts when JioFind enters or exits these areas. Notifications for speeding, low battery, and more are available via the JioThings app.

JioFind's Connectivity

According to the device specifications, JioFind works on Jio's 4G network and supports features like live tracking, geofencing, trip history, and ambient voice monitoring. It uses a physical SIM and comes with a number-sharing plan included. A data plan must be set up using the JioThings app, which links the device to your existing Jio phone number and data plan.

"With Jio's industry-leading number-sharing technology, extending your existing Jio smartphone SIM to JioFind is effortless. With that, you enjoy nationwide coverage, engineered for reliable tracking, even in remote areas," Jio said on its website.

What is the Number Sharing Plan?

The Number Sharing Plan allows you to use the same Jio phone number for both your smartphone and the JioFind device. This feature allows you to use the same Jio phone number for both your smartphone and JioFind. The device leverages your existing plan, eliminating the need for a separate connection.

Subscription Fees

The JioFind series comes with the first year free, followed by an annual renewal fee of Rs 599 from the second year onward.

3. JioSaavn to Offer Pro Subscription at Rs 9 for Two Months

JioSaavn is offering its premium subscription, JioSaavn Pro, at a reduced price for the first two months. For a limited period, customers can access the service at Rs 9 per month for the first two months. This is in addition to Jio's ninth-anniversary offer, which includes one month of JioSaavn Pro with the Rs 349 monthly recharge plan, according to reports in ETTelecom (September 9, 2025) and The Times of India (September 10, 2025).

"Consumers can continue to enjoy ad-free streaming, offline downloads, curated playlists, personalised recommendations, exclusive content and high-quality audio at a price point designed for inclusivity and value," JioSaavn reportedly said on Tuesday.

According to the first report, the special offer comes as streaming services worldwide are raising subscription fees. JioSaavn, with over 100 million monthly active users, has significant penetration in both large cities and smaller towns.

"By making entertainment affordable, JioSaavn complements Reliance's mission to empower India with affordable digital services," the audio streaming service reportedly said.

Regular Pricing

Regular pricing is Rs 99 per month for JioSaavn's Pro Individual (Rs 89 with autopay), while Pro Student (Rs 49) offers up to a 67 percent discount. Pro Lite is available at Rs 5 per day or Rs 19 per week but does not include unlimited JioTunes. JioTunes+ is available at Rs 49 per month (down from Rs 59 with autopay).

Also Read: Jio Highlights Higher Data Usage Among Rural Users

4. Blaupunkt Partners with Reliance Jio to Launch JioTele OS-powered TVs in India

German consumer electronics company Blaupunkt has partnered with Reliance Jio to launch smart TVs powered by JioTele OS. Three models were launched initially: 43-inch (Rs 17,599), 50-inch (Rs 21,999), and 55-inch (Rs 26,699), according to an ETTelecom report dated September 18, 2025.

The brand reportedly said in a statement that the new Blaupunkt QLED 4K JioTele OS TVs feature AI-recommended content, a dedicated sports mode, more than 300 free live channels, a 3-month free JioHotstar subscription, and more.

Blaupunkt also unveiled three new Sigma Q Series models featuring QLED displays, 36W sound output, a refreshed Linux-based OS, and an improved user interface. The TVs will be available on Flipkart during Big Billion Day with early access starting from September 22 for Plus and Black members, and open to all from September 23, the report added.

"We are excited to partner with Jio to launch our entire new range of smart TVs powered by home-grown JioTele OS, designed to cater to the unique needs of Indian households. We are happy that with both our launches, we have something for value seekers buyers to premium buyers alike," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics (SPPL), was quoted as saying.

SPPL is the exclusive brand licensee for Blaupunkt, Thomson, and Kodak TVs in India.

5. Jio Payments Bank Introduces Savings Pro Account

Jio Payments Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Limited, announced the launch of the 'Savings Pro' account, which it calls an industry-first initiative and innovative feature that enables customers to earn extra returns from idle surplus funds in their savings account, according to an exchange filing dated September 22, 2025. Savings Pro is an auto-sweep account that invests surplus funds in the ‘growth’ plans of Overnight Mutual Funds.

Jio Payments Bank Limited claims that the Savings Pro account automates the investment of surplus amounts into overnight mutual funds, helping account holders earn returns of up to 6.5 percent.

"Jio Payments Bank account holder can upgrade to a Savings Pro account. Customers need to set a threshold amount of their choice, starting at Rs 5,000 during the initial launch phase, and any surplus funds in their account, exceeding this threshold, will be automatically invested into select overnight mutual funds, which carry low risk," the exchange filing said.

Customers can invest up to Rs 1,50,000 per day through this facility. Redemptions are processed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Securities Exchange Board of India. Customers have the flexibility to instantly redeem up to 90 percent of their investments, with a maximum instant redemption limit of Rs 50,000. Funds exceeding this amount can be redeemed within one to two working days, with the entire process being seamless and fully digital via the JioFinance app.

There are no hidden fees, entry or exit loads, or lock-in periods. Customers can view eligible mutual funds, set or modify thresholds, and transparently track returns on their investment, as per the payments bank's press release.