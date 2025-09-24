OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price Lowers in India: Check Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is now available in India for Rs 23,499, which is Rs 1500 lesser than the launch price of Rs 24,999. Then on top of this, there's a bank discount of Rs 1,250 with SBI credit and debit cards.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 price has lowered in India.
  • The launch price of the base variant was Rs 24,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • The price is now lowered, and on top of that, users can also get bank discounts with select cards.

oneplus nord ce 5 price lowers india

OnePlus Nord CE 5 price has lowered in India. The launch price of the base variant was Rs 24,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The price is now lowered, and on top of that, users can also get bank discounts with select cards. The offer is available on the official website of Amazon India and there are also offers on the official platform of OnePlus India. Let's take a look at the updated pricing details of the phone.




OnePlus 15 Design Surfaces Online

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price in India (Latest Offer)

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is now available in India for Rs 23,499, which is Rs 1500 lesser than the launch price of Rs 24,999. Then on top of this, there's a bank discount of Rs 1,250 with SBI credit and debit cards. There are also exchange offers available for the customers. With the exchange offers, users will get an even better deal from the company.

iPhone 15 at Just Rs 48,000 in India

Mind that this is a recently launched phone and it will fit into budget of millions of Indians. The device packs MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC with an AnTuTu score of more than 1.47 million points. There's 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and the phone packs a 7100mAh battery, which is the largest on a OnePlus phone ever. There's a large 6.77-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support and the phone features a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS. There's of course, support for several AI (artificial intelligence) features as well. AI is also integrated deeply into the camera of the device.

With that, not only will your pictures come out great, but you will also be able to edit them as per your needs. Things likes AI Best Face, AI Eraser, and AI Detail Boost along with more are in the phone.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

