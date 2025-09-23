oneplus 15 design surfaces online

OnePlus 15, the next flagship phone from OnePlus is soon going to launch in China. The OnePlus 15 is expected to go live in October, 2025. This will be the China launch. For the global launch, the wait could extend till a quarter. OnePlus always launches its flagship in India and in the global markets in January. So we can expect that the launch will take place in January 2026 in India. Ahead of the launch, the design of the phone has been leaked via a live image.









Read More - TV Prices in India Go Down by up to Rs 85,000 after GST Cut

OnePlus 15 seems to have the design language of OnePlus 13s. The OnePlus 13s introduced a design which is pretty close and similar to that of the iPhone 16. The OnePlus 15 is seemingly going to retain it. This has also been confirmed by the popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS). OnePlus 15 will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear and will feature a flat display. Since the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus has gone to all flat displays for its flaghips.

Read More - MacBook Air M4 Price Falls Further in India

This is the trend now for a long time. It is also interesting, because with Apple it has always been the same - flat displays. The official details are yet to be announced by OnePlus, so stay tuned for that.