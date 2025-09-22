MacBook Air M4 Price Falls Further in India

MacBook Air M4 is now available at an even stellar price in India. The MacBook Air M4 is the most powerful MacBook Air in the country right now. This is a the 13-inch variant we are talking about. The MacBook Air M4 can be further discounted with credit cards. The MacBook Air M4 is available in this crazy deal on Amazon India. It is currently available in a single Sky Blue colour variant.









MacBook Air M4 Price in India

MacBook Air M4 comes with base 256GB internal storage and 16GB of RAM - and it is priced at Rs 82,990. The price can be lowered further by Rs 4,000. There's also a 24GB RAM variant here, and users can also get a 512GB variant.

The M4 Air was launched earlier this year at Rs 99,900. Now it is available at a discount of Rs 17,000, which is cool. The laptop has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with support for 1 billion colours. There's a 12MP Center Stage camera. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a MagSafe charging port.

There are three more colour variants of the laptop available - Starlight, Silver, and Midnight. The deal is live on Amazon, and users can now order the laptop right away.