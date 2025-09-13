MacBook Air M4 at the Best Ever Deal on Amazon India

MacBook Air M4, which launched earlier this year, is now available at a massive discount to the users. The MacBook Air M4's base variant had launched for Rs 99,900 in India. But now, on a special sale, the laptop is available at a special discounted price on Amazon India. The M4 chipset is twice as fast as M1. Further, the chip is more energy efficient. Its base variant comes with 256GB of internal storage. Let's take a look at the price of the MacBook Air M4.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan on September 14, 2025

MacBook Air M4 Price in India (Amazon Deal

MacBook Air M4 is priced at Rs 83,990, which is a heavily discounted price compared to the launch price of Rs 99,900. The laptop will be available in four colours - Starlight, Sky Blue, Silver, and Midnight. The base variant comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Along with this, there's also a cashback of Rs 2,519 with the Amazon Pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Read More - Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Price and Specs

MacBook Air M4 comes with colour coded charging wire. It is a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable (2 meters). There's a USB Type-C power adapter bundled offered inside the box. The M4 is a powerful chip, and it can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. There's a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display which supports 1 billion colours. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. It can support connectivity with up to two external displays.

At this price, it is one of the best ever deals this variant of MacBook has ever come in India. The deal is currently active on Amazon India and it is the most powerful chip on any Air laptops till now.