Vodafone Idea Plans to Watch India vs Pakistan on September 14, 2025

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India has two prepaid plans for users to enable them to watch India vs Pakistan on September 14, 2025. These plans will allow the users to watch these matches in HD. Along with this, users will get active service validity with these plans.

Vodafone Idea's plans that we are talking about cost Rs 449 and Rs 979. Both these plans are old offers than bundle 5G now, and also OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Vi MTV (Mobile and TV full access). Let's take a look at these prepaid plans in length. Note that the OTT benefits bundled with these plans also include the platform of SonyLIV, which is livestreaming the Asia Cup 2025 matches, which will include the India vs Pakistan match on September 14, 2025.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 449 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 28 days of service validity. The plan offers unlimited data to the customers whether it is 4G or 5G data. The data is capped at 300GB for 28 days. Interestingly, the service validity of this plan is also 28 days only. So effectively, you can say that Rs 449 plan is coming with 28 days of service validity and 300GB of data along with OTT benefits, which to be honest, is not a bad deal at all.

Vodafone Idea Rs 979 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 979 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice caling, 100 SMS/day, and 84 days of service validity. This plan also comes with unlimited data for the users. The plan offers Vi MTV subscription as well to the users. The plan offers full day unlimited data to the users. This is also capped at 300GB, whether you are consuming 4G or 5G services from the company.