Airtel, Jio Not Going to Face Any Action Over Plan Removal: Report

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided not to interfere with the base or entry-level tariffs set by the two largest telecom operators Airtel and Jio. Both the telcos recently removed their 1GB daily data plans from the website, or at least their base version of it. Reliance Jio told TRAI that it's Rs 249 plan was removed, but then it is still available on the stores. Airtel said that its Rs 249 plan is completely removed. At the same time, it is worth noting that Jio's Rs 209 plan is still available for users under the value section.

Upon probe on the matter, Airtel and Jio were found to be doing nothing wrong or nothing extreme by the sector regulator. So there's no need for any action or interference from TRAI's end right now. TRAI looks at the plans that telcos are offering and any plan, before introduced needs to be shared with the regulator too.

While the consumers were unhappy with the move of Airtel and Jio to remove the Rs 249 plans, the telcos will continue to find ways to boost their ARPU.