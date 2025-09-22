Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Comes Back on Deal in Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's base variant is now back on deal in India. This particular variant of the phone has received massive discounts in the past for a short while. It is back with a massive discount over the launch price. The S24 Ultra was launched in January 2024, and it was priced around Rs 1,29,999. It has a powerful processor inside - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. This is for the base variant. There are variants with up to 1TB of internal storage as well.









Read More - MacBook Air M4 Price Falls Further in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra priced at Rs 71,999 in the deal for the base 12GB + 256GB. It is available in three colours - Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, and Titanium Violet. Being a S series phone of the recent past, the device also features an S Pen and Knox Security on the phone. It has a Titanium Frame with a flat display.

Read More - Vodafone Idea AGR Issue: What’s Happening

The phone has a 6.8-inch display with support for 3120 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 5G connectivity support and packs a 5000mAh battery. There's support for video recording in up to 8K resolution at 30fps.