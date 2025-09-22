Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Comes Back on Deal in Amazon

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra priced at Rs 71,999 in the deal for the base 12GB + 256GB. It is available in three colours - Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, and Titanium Violet. Being a S series phone of the recent past, the device also features an S Pen and Knox Security on the phone.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's base variant is now back on deal in India.
  • This particular variant of the phone has received massive discounts in the past for a short while.
  • It is back with a massive discount over the launch price.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy s24 ultra comes back on

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's base variant is now back on deal in India. This particular variant of the phone has received massive discounts in the past for a short while. It is back with a massive discount over the launch price. The S24 Ultra was launched in January 2024, and it was priced around Rs 1,29,999. It has a powerful processor inside - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. This is for the base variant. There are variants with up to 1TB of internal storage as well.




Read More - MacBook Air M4 Price Falls Further in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra priced at Rs 71,999 in the deal for the base 12GB + 256GB. It is available in three colours - Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, and Titanium Violet. Being a S series phone of the recent past, the device also features an S Pen and Knox Security on the phone. It has a Titanium Frame with a flat display.

Read More - Vodafone Idea AGR Issue: What’s Happening

The phone has a 6.8-inch display with support for 3120 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 5G connectivity support and packs a 5000mAh battery. There's support for video recording in up to 8K resolution at 30fps.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

WIN :

Since you have both apn in 2 sims please let us know

Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

Faraz :

Off topic

Reliance Jio New Rs 77 Plan Detailed

TheAndroidFreak :

Band 40 has more number of sites than n78.

Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

Sanu :

Do you think there is no clogging in fiber internet? Lol. ISPs have limited bandwidth. Just because you are getting…

Two More Tariff Hikes for Telecom Sector Expected: BofA

Viswanath Reddy :

Nobody

Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Prepaid Plan: What it Brings

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments