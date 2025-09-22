MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Revealed: Specifications

MediaTek has just announced the Dimensity 9500 SoC for the global market. The chipset is first likely to be featured on the Vivo X300 series in China. The expected launch is in October. Then, other OEMs (original equipment makers) are also likely going to use the chip on their phones and tablets. The chipset has been made with focus on enabling better handling of AI (artificial intelligence) tasks. The chipset comes with the third-generation All Big Core CPU design, combining a 4.21 GHz ultra core, three premium cores, and four performance cores. There will be four lane UFS 4.1 storage support.









MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC: Features

The new chipset's CPU design supports 29% higher single core score and a 16% higher multi-core performance compared to the previous generation. The ultra-core achieves up to 55% lower power consumption at peak performance.

JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president at MediaTek and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit said, "As AI becomes part of everyday life, consumers want devices that feel smarter, faster, and more personal without sacrificing battery life. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers exactly that: Breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance and efficiency, and a full suite of premium experiences that our partners can bring to users around the world."

The GPU is improved and it delivers up to 33% higher peak performance and 42% improved power efficiency. Gamers can now enjoy console level ray tracing with the chipset, said MediaTek in a release.

The Dimensity 9500 SoC delivers truly agentic AI UX, the company said. There's the ninth generation NPU 990 integrated on the chip with Generative AI Engine 2.0, resulting in double the compute power and it also introduces BitNet 1-bit large model processing, reducing the power consumption by 25%.

The camera performance has also been enhanced. The Dimensity 9500 supports RAW-domain pre-processing, up to 200MP capture, and NPU-assisted focusing. The chipset's power consumption with 5G has been improved 10%, that might result in better battery life for the devices.