TV Prices in India Go Down by up to Rs 85,000 after GST Cut

If you have been wondering of getting a new TV for yourself, then this is probable a great time in India. The TV prices have seen signficant cuts due to a reduction in GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates. The government of India (GoI) annoounced several GST cuts on TVs from September 22, 2025. This has led to brands reducing the prices of their TVs by up to Rs 85,000. Of course, the discount or price cut would range depending on the kind of TV and screen size the user is opting for.









This rate cut will definitely result in a consumption boost in India. It is not just the TVs, but also automobiles, as well as other sectors which have seen GST cuts. Further, the price cuts come at the time of festive season, wherein the appetite to consume by the users is significantly higher. The GST on TVs has been cut by 10%. This means that the TVs will be priced lower for the consumers. The flat sales of the TV industry is expected to rise with this move.

Sony, a leading TV maker and seller in India, is reducing the MRP of its TVs in the range of Rs 5,000 and Rs 71,000. Note that Sony's Bravia is a strong brand in the TV market of India. LG, another major TV player and electronics maker in India has reduced the price of its 100-inch TV by Rs 85,800.

But note that these are super premium TVs we are talking about. Regardless, even the more affordable TVs have received discounts. E-commerce platforms are also running many offers for the consumers ahead of Diwali 2025. This should all lead to an increase in consumption in the country.