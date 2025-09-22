OPPO Find X9 Series to Feature this Chipset

The chipset powering the Fnd X9 has to be great. It needs to ensure that not only the camera, but also the AI (artificial intelligece) as well as other needs of the consumers can be fulfilled smoothly, all while ensuring a great battery life.

  • Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus and a lead executive at OPPO has confirmed one major specification around the Find X 9 series.
  • This is one of the most anticipated smartphone series globally.
  • The OPPO Find X9 will be the successor to the much successful Find X8 series.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus and a lead executive at OPPO has confirmed one major specification around the Find X 9 series. This is one of the most anticipated smartphone series globally. The OPPO Find X9 will be the successor to the much successful Find X8 series. Especially the Find X8 Pro, which is known for its partnership with Hasselblad and bringing one of the best camera experiences for the consumers. The OPPO Find X9 is going to be an important flagship series for OPPO.




The chipset powering the phone has to be great. It needs to ensure that not only the camera, but also the AI (artificial intelligece) as well as other needs of the consumers can be fulfilled smoothly, all while ensuring a great battery life. The OPPO Find X9 will be available in the market, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 9500 SoC for the global market. While it was much anticipated that it will come first with the Vivo X300 series in October, now even Find X9 is in the list. What's more, the Find X9 has been confirmed officially to feature this chipset. Pete Lau made this announcement on his X profile on Monday, September 22, 2025.

OPPO had announced a renewed partnership with Hasselblad earlier in the year. This wasn't done for OnePlus smarthones, however. OnePlus will feature its own camera tuning and software this time, with no Hasselblad in the game. It will be interesting to witness. This is because if OnePlus succeeds with the new camera engine, it will likely pave the path for OPPO to adopt it as well.

OPPO Find X9 series will become official in the near future. Stay tuned for more details on the phone.

Expert Opinion

