

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is preparing to roll out a Smart Link Protection feature in the coming days, in a move aimed at providing its customers with greater safety from online scams. The feature, powered by artificial intelligence, will scan and block suspicious or fraudulent links in real time, ensuring that such links do not reach users devices.

The new protection system has been designed to counter the increasing threat of phishing attempts and fraudulent websites that often trick unsuspecting customers into sharing sensitive details. By automatically identifying and filtering out malicious links, Vi aims to give its subscribers a safe and worry-free digital experience.

Protecting Customers from Online Scams

In recent years, cybercriminals have adopted more advanced methods to target mobile users, using text messages, messaging apps, and even disguised international calls to deceive people. Phishing links are often designed to appear authentic, making it difficult for customers to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent messages.

Vi’s upcoming Smart Link Protection feature directly addresses this concern by preventing the harmful links from reaching the customer altogether. Instead of depending on users to spot fraud attempts, the network itself will act as the first line of defense. This marks a significant step towards building stronger digital safety for Vi’s millions of subscribers across India.

Caller Trust Already Strengthened

The upcoming rollout builds on Vi’s earlier steps in improving security and transparency. Recently, the operator introduced a new caller trust initiative that provides customers with verified information about calls. As part of this, Vi became the first telecom operator in India to display the country of origin for incoming international calls.

This feature gives subscribers something they have long needed clarity and control. By showing which country an international call is coming from, customers can make informed decisions before answering unknown numbers. Many fraudsters use disguised international calls as a starting point for scams, and this move from Vi helps to block that loophole.

A Safer Digital Experience

The Smart Link Protection feature is expected to go live in the coming weeks, and customers will not need to activate anything manually. The system will function at the network level, silently protecting subscribers in the background while they continue using their phones as usual.

For customers, this means fewer worries about clicking on suspicious links, greater control over their communications, and peace of mind knowing that their network provider is actively filtering harmful content.

Vi’s two-pronged approach caller identification and smart link blocking highlights its determination to rebuild digital trust and ensure that safety becomes an integral part of mobile services. With scams growing more sophisticated, these initiatives could make a real difference in helping customers feel secure every time they pick up a call or receive a message.

As the rollout begins, Vi subscribers can expect a stronger shield against fraud and a safer digital experience that goes beyond traditional telecom services.