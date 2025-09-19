Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Prepaid Plan: What it Brings

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Vodafone Idea's Rs 4999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days of validity. The Vi MTV subscription comes with 19 OTT platforms bundled as extra benefits.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers the most expensive prepaid plan in the indusry.
  • This plan costs Rs 4999.
  • This is expensive.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers the most expensive prepaid plan in the indusry. This plan costs Rs 4999. This is expensive. Even though it comes with 1 year service validity, it still looks pretty expensive. So what do users get with this plan that it is so expensive? Well, for starters, one thing that has changed in the recent paast is that Vi will now offer 5G with this prepaid plan in every circle where 5G is present. What else then? Let's find out.




Vodafone Idea Rs 4999 Prepaid Plan Benefits Detailed

Vodafone Idea's Rs 4999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days of validity. The Vi MTV subscription comes with 19 OTT platforms bundled as extra benefits. Users get one year of Amazon Prime Video and Prime Lite with this plan. There's Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights bundled too.

It is weird that Vodafone Idea decided not to give users unlimited data with the plan to the users. There are non-stop hero plans from that company that do that. However, its most expensive prepaid plan doesn't, and that for some reason, doesn't seem right.

Regardless, users do get 5G, with which they will get unlimited data, which is capped at 300GB for every 28 days. This is a good offer or not, that's up to the consumers to decide. But 2GB daily data seems like less data compared to the price. For 4G only users, this doesn't seem like a very value plan, even though it comes with plenty of OTT benefits for one year. Do let us know your thoughts about the plan in the comments below.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

