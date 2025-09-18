Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has finally launched in India. This is the trimmed down Galaxy S25, which launched in January 2025. The phone will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box. The new OS (operating system) will bring more optimised AI (artificial intelligence) features for the users. It will bring Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for the users. Samsung ensures that Galaxy's Personal Data Engine (PDE) will keep user data and preferences entirely on-device and secured by Knox Vault. There are three memory variants of the phone, let's take a look at the price and specifications of the devices.









Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available in three memory variants starting with the base 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Here's the complete price details:

8GB+128GB = Rs 59,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 65,999

8GB+512GB = Rs 77,999

It will be available in three colours - Navy, Jetblack, and White. For now, the Galaxy S25 FE's 512GB variant will come at the price of 256GB storage. Further, there were be a Rs 5000 bank cashback. There are also no-cost EMI options available for up to 24 months. The phone will be available for the users from September 29, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a new enhanced Armor Aluminium frame. The phone will get seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. It will come powered by Exynos 2400 SoC coupled with up to 512GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

It packs a 4900mAh battery with support of 45W wired charging. There's also a vapor chamber that's 13% larger (Samsung didn't really mention larger compared to what, which is funny). It has a 12MP front camera with ProVisual Engine. It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP wide-angle-camera, 12MP ultra-wide-camera, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto camera.