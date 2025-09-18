BSNL Partners Department of Posts for SIMs, Mobile Recharge Services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, has announced a partnership with Department of Posts (DoP). The Department of Posts also comes under the Ministry of Communications. A MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between the two companies which will allow BSNL to potentially boost sale of SIMs and boost recharges as well. The MoU was signed on September 17, 2025.









DoP will allow BSNL to sell SIM cards and do recharges through its 1.65 lakh post offices across India. This covers almost every village and town in the country. This will serve as a powerful last-mile channel for BSNL to enhance its presence in both urban and rural geographies.

Read More - Should Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

This initiative can potentially help BSNL in adding new users and also increasing top line revenues through recharges. It would also make BSNL one of the most accessible and widely present telecom operators in India. What remains to be seen is how will this be executed for the customers.

In a press release, Ministry of Communications said, "By enabling Post Offices as service points, the partnership seeks to bridge the digital divide, empower rural households with mobile services, and advance the broader goals of Digital India, financial inclusion, and socio-economic development. The proof of concept was implemented in Assam, where it has already shown significant success, demonstrating its potential as a scalable model for nationwide rollout."

Read More - BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager, (Citizen Centric Services & RB), Department of Posts, said, "This partnership combines the trusted reach of India Post with the telecom expertise of BSNL to deliver affordable and accessible connectivity to every citizen."

"Through this collaboration, BSNL services will be available at every nook and corner of the country, enabling citizens—particularly in rural and underserved areas—to access mobile services conveniently at their nearest Post Office," Deepak Garg, Principal General Manager (Sales and Marketing-Consumer Mobility), BSNL.