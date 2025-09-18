BSNL Partners Department of Posts for SIMs, Mobile Recharge Services

Reported by Tanuja K 0

DoP will allow BSNL to sell SIM cards and do recharges through its 1.65 lakh post offices across India. This covers almost every village and town in the country.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, has announced a partnership with Department of Posts (DoP).
  • The Department of Posts also comes under the Ministry of Communications.
  • A MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between the two companies which will allow BSNL to potentially boost sale of SIMs and boost recharges as well.

Follow Us

bsnl partners department of posts for sims

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, has announced a partnership with Department of Posts (DoP). The Department of Posts also comes under the Ministry of Communications. A MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between the two companies which will allow BSNL to potentially boost sale of SIMs and boost recharges as well. The MoU was signed on September 17, 2025.




DoP will allow BSNL to sell SIM cards and do recharges through its 1.65 lakh post offices across India. This covers almost every village and town in the country. This will serve as a powerful last-mile channel for BSNL to enhance its presence in both urban and rural geographies.

Read More - Should Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

This initiative can potentially help BSNL in adding new users and also increasing top line revenues through recharges. It would also make BSNL one of the most accessible and widely present telecom operators in India. What remains to be seen is how will this be executed for the customers.

In a press release, Ministry of Communications said, "By enabling Post Offices as service points, the partnership seeks to bridge the digital divide, empower rural households with mobile services, and advance the broader goals of Digital India, financial inclusion, and socio-economic development. The proof of concept was implemented in Assam, where it has already shown significant success, demonstrating its potential as a scalable model for nationwide rollout."

Read More - BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager, (Citizen Centric Services & RB), Department of Posts, said, "This partnership combines the trusted reach of India Post with the telecom expertise of BSNL to deliver affordable and accessible connectivity to every citizen."

"Through this collaboration, BSNL services will be available at every nook and corner of the country, enabling citizens—particularly in rural and underserved areas—to access mobile services conveniently at their nearest Post Office," Deepak Garg, Principal General Manager (Sales and Marketing-Consumer Mobility), BSNL.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Anunay Sharma :

They haven't even launched 4g in 80% of Delhi. Who are they kidding?

BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

Kunal :

There is no point dragging this issue longer by the government. Government has no option . They are not going…

Should Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

Shivraj Roy :

Building ur own NAS is the best storage + no one asked about rainx lol

Should Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

Faraz :

Nope.. 70 MHz n78 is reserved for Delhi and Mumbai also.

BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

rahul_yadav :

BSNL 5G network will be patchy in Delhi and Mumbai. But it will work much better in others cities where…

BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments