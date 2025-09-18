Tata Play Bangla Cinema Upgraded with Partnership with Angel

Tata Play, the leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider in India has upgraded the Tata Play Bangla Cinema service for its customers. This upgrade comes due to partnership with ANGEL, a leading Bengali entertainment house. It offers a rich storytelling and has strong presence in Bangla households. This collaboration brings exclusive content catalogue for the users, offering them a repmium and ad-free entertainment experience.









Be it old content from the 1900s or the lastest from 2005, users will get something for themselves to be entertained. Note that the experience with Tata Play Bangla Cinema is ad-free, but it comes at a cost. This cost is merely Rs 60 per month, with the first three days free for the users. Users who want to check this channel out can go to #1305 and enjoy. The channel/service is also available on the Tata Play mobile app for the on-the-go viewing experience.

With this refreshed offering, Tata Play Bangla Cinema now features a curated library of contemporary and classic Bengali films, and originals, making it a must-have destination for every Bangla-speaking home. Launched in the lead-up to the festive season and in celebration of 100 years of the legendary Uttam Kumar, this new avatar of Tata Play Bangla Cinema is poised to resonate deeply with audiences seeking culturally rooted, high-quality entertainment on TV.