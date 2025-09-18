Tata Play Bangla Cinema Upgraded with Partnership with Angel

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Be it old content from the 1900s or the lastest from 2005, users will get something for themselves to be entertained. Note that the experience with Tata Play Bangla Cinema is ad-free, but it comes at a cost.

Highlights

  • Tata Play, the leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider in India has upgraded the Tata Play Bangla Cinema service for its customers.
  • This upgrade comes due to partnership with ANGEL, a leading Bengali entertainment house.
  • It offers a rich storytelling and has strong presence in Bangla households.

Follow Us

tata play bangla cinema upgraded with partnership

Tata Play, the leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider in India has upgraded the Tata Play Bangla Cinema service for its customers. This upgrade comes due to partnership with ANGEL, a leading Bengali entertainment house. It offers a rich storytelling and has strong presence in Bangla households. This collaboration brings exclusive content catalogue for the users, offering them a repmium and ad-free entertainment experience.




Read More - BSNL Partners Department of Posts for SIMs, Mobile Recharge Services

Be it old content from the 1900s or the lastest from 2005, users will get something for themselves to be entertained. Note that the experience with Tata Play Bangla Cinema is ad-free, but it comes at a cost. This cost is merely Rs 60 per month, with the first three days free for the users. Users who want to check this channel out can go to #1305 and enjoy. The channel/service is also available on the Tata Play mobile app for the on-the-go viewing experience.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India: Price and Specs

With this refreshed offering, Tata Play Bangla Cinema now features a curated library of contemporary and classic Bengali films, and originals, making it a must-have destination for every Bangla-speaking home. Launched in the lead-up to the festive season and in celebration of 100 years of the legendary Uttam Kumar, this new avatar of Tata Play Bangla Cinema is poised to resonate deeply with audiences seeking culturally rooted, high-quality entertainment on TV.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Building ur own NAS is the best storage + no one asked about rainx lol

Should Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

Faraz :

Nope.. 70 MHz n78 is reserved for Delhi and Mumbai also.

BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

rahul_yadav :

BSNL 5G network will be patchy in Delhi and Mumbai. But it will work much better in others cities where…

BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

rahul_yadav :

This is done by people who are very well aware what they are stealing how much it cost not by…

5G Sabotage? Airtel Tower Equipment Theft Gang Busted in Punjab:…

CLOUD STORAGE :

Rainx Drive is the Best Cloud Storage Platform

Should Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments