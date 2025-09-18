Vodafone Idea Selects TCS to Transform Business Support System

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has selected TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) to transform its business support system. TCS will do this through an AI driven and future ready platform, the company confirmed on Thursday via a press release. This is a five year engagement between the companies and it will help Vodafone Idea in unlocking new capabilities in customer experience.









TCS has managed to secure many important telecom sector deals over teh last few years in India. Apart from this deal with Vodafone Idea, TCS has also managed to secure a long-term deal with BSNL. For BSNL, the Tata group company is acting as a systems integrator (SI) in deploying 4G sites throughout India. Apart from that, TCS will also undertake the maintenance work of the network.

According to a release from the company on Thusrday, "Tata Consultancy Services...has partnered with Vodafone Idea to transform their business support system through an AI-driven and future ready platform."

Vodafone Idea's shares are up 1.29% up at the time of writing this, trading at Rs 7.87 on Thursday noon.