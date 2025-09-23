iPhone 15 at Just Rs 48,000 in India

iPhone 15 launched in 2023. The base variant came at a cost of Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant. This phone is now available at a great price of just Rs 47,999 or Rs 48,000 simply on Amazon India. This is the lowest that this phone has ever cost in India. On top of this, there are exchange offers available for the device. Separately, users can get more discounts with the use of SBI Credit Cards.









The phone is available in five colours - Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 SoC. It has a dual-camera setup, and brought a 48MP sensor on the base iPhone for the first time. There's support for 2x telephoto and as per Apple, it can take next generation portrait shots for the consumers.

There's a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is up to 2x brighter in the sun compared to the iPhone 14. There iPhone 15 was also the first device in the non-Pro iPhone variants to feature the Dynamic Island. It looks like a modern iPhone and the best thing, it will get several years of updates from here. Further, the device would probably have a much better resale value than the Androids at this price range.