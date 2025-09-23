iPhone 15 at Just Rs 48,000 in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The phone is available in five colours - Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 SoC. It has a dual-camera setup, and brought a 48MP sensor on the base iPhone for the first time.

Highlights

  • iPhone 15 launched in 2023.
  • The base variant came at a cost of Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant.
  • This phone is now available at a great price of just Rs 47,999 or Rs 48,000 simply.

Follow Us

iphone 15 at just rs 48000 india

iPhone 15 launched in 2023. The base variant came at a cost of Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant. This phone is now available at a great price of just Rs 47,999 or Rs 48,000 simply on Amazon India. This is the lowest that this phone has ever cost in India. On top of this, there are exchange offers available for the device. Separately, users can get more discounts with the use of SBI Credit Cards.




Read More - TV Prices in India Go Down by up to Rs 85,000 after GST Cut

The phone is available in five colours - Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 SoC. It has a dual-camera setup, and brought a 48MP sensor on the base iPhone for the first time. There's support for 2x telephoto and as per Apple, it can take next generation portrait shots for the consumers.

Read More - MacBook Air M4 Price Falls Further in India

There's a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is up to 2x brighter in the sun compared to the iPhone 14. There iPhone 15 was also the first device in the non-Pro iPhone variants to feature the Dynamic Island. It looks like a modern iPhone and the best thing, it will get several years of updates from here. Further, the device would probably have a much better resale value than the Androids at this price range.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

iQOO Z10x (8+128GB) - ?11,999 https: //amzn .to/46ulE6V Realme P4 (8+128GB) - ?14,999 https: //dl.flipkart .com/s/sc4AJouuuN

Reliance Jio New Rs 77 Plan Detailed

Vijay :

Why AIRTEL are copying from Jio prepaid plan & postpaid plan they don't have own idea!! In bigining when was…

Airtel Rs 100 Data Pack Upgraded: From 5GB to 6GB…

Chinmoy :

Agree. Did not get that wow factor in Vo5G call

Reliance Jio 5G VoNR: Is it Really Better than Airtel,…

WIN :

You need to have good signals for VONR compared to Volte else it's choppy. And not every device supports Vonr…

Reliance Jio 5G VoNR: Is it Really Better than Airtel,…

Archi :

At least fiber is not constrained by spectrum and BTS distance limitations like cellular data in the last mile. Everybody…

Two More Tariff Hikes for Telecom Sector Expected: BofA

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments