BSNL Mobile Tower for BSF to be Inaugurated by PM Modi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has set up a new mobile tower for the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jaisalmer district on September 27, 2025. This particular tower will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi virtually. This new tower will help with sorting the connectivity needs of the security force. This will not only help with connectivity while serious situations, but will also ensure that the BSF will be able to talk with their families without losing contact.









M L Garg, IG, BSF Frontier, Rajasthan, said that the connectivity will not only help the BSF personnel in the remote areas, it will also help the border residents. The residents have also been deprived of mobile network facilities for long now.

The connectivity will help with boosting the digital economy in the region. Things such as online education, access to government schemes will now be possible in the area. The BSNL tower will provide 4G connectivity in the region using indigenous technology. Digital payments will also get a boost in the region.

BSNL will soon start rolling out 5G throughout the nation soon. The state-run telco is already testing the 5G network as well. It will also be indigenous technology. BSNL has the most affordable plans in the country, which will also help boosting connectivity in the rural areas. People in the rural areas who don't have a high-spending capacity will benefit from the lower end plans from BSNL. With 4G, the network connectivity will also get improved for the users. BSNL's customer base has gone up in the last one year more so because of the tariffs raise from the private operators.