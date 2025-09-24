Reliance Jio Cheapest 1.5GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has one of the cheapest 1.5GB daily data plan for the users. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. However, it does not offer a long-term service validity. It also makes sense because it is a cheap plan. The plan we are talking about from Jio costs Rs 239. This is now the entry-level 1.5GB daily data prepaid plan offered by Reliance Jio. The Rs 239 plan is perfect for people who don't have the capacity to spend much all at once but still need access to the 1.5GB daily data from Jio's network. Let's take a look at everything users will get with the Rs 239 plan from the telco.









Read More - Reliance Jio 5G VoNR: Is it Really Better than Airtel, Vi’s Calling Quality

Reliance Jio Rs 239 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 239 plan offers unlimted voice calling, and 100 SMS/day to the users. The data offered with the plan is 1.5GB every day. Further, users get free access to JioTV, and JioAICloud with the plan. There's a total of 33GB of data offered to the users in the plan's entire validity, which is 22 days.

While 22 days doesn't sound much, it is the best you will get at this price in today's market if you want this much data. The speed of the data reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

Read More - Airtel Rs 2249 Plan has 365 Days Validity, All Details Here

Earlier (before July 2024), Reliance Jio used to offer 5G with this plan to the users. All the plans priced above Rs 239 used to get unlimited 5G from the company. However, that has been changed now. The telco only offers 5G with prepaid plans that come with at least 2GB of daily data or more. So while it may lead you to spend more, it will also get you free access to the only 5G SA (standalone) network present in India with VoNR (Voice Over New Radio) support, which in simple words means 5G voice calling.