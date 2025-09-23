Airtel Exclusive Redmi A5 Launched: Price Here

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has partnered with Xiaomi to launch an exclusive carried locked phone. This is the Redmi A5, which will work only on the network of Bharti Airtel. To recall, there was also a Redmi A4 Airtel Edition. This new phone is the successor to that. The thing is not just about the SIM card, but also the offers that will come with them. Let's take a look at what are the offers, and what is the price of the device.









Read More - Reliance Jio 5G VoNR: Is it Really Better than Airtel, Vi’s Calling Quality

Bharti Airtel Redmi A5 Price in India and Offers

Bharti Airtel locked Redmi A5 is available in India for Rs 5,999. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will be available in multiple colour options including Jaisalmer Gold, Pondicherry Blue, and Just Black through Flipkart.

Users will need to unlock the phone with an Airtel SIM card, and continue to recharge with the Rs 299 plan or more for the next 18 months at least. For this, users will get a 7.5% discount (up to Rs 750 off on the sticker price) and 50GB of free data from the telco.

Read More - Airtel Rs 2249 Plan has 365 Days Validity, All Details Here

Redmi A5 Airtel Edition Specifications in India

The Redmi A5 Airtel Edition comes with a 6.88-inch display with 1650 x 720p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen comes with TUV certifications for low blue light, circadian friendly brightness, and flicker free use. The phone is powered by Unisoc T7250 SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz.

The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box with up to two years of Android updates and four years of security patches. For cameras, there's a 8MP selfie sensor at the front and a 32MP AI dual-camera sensor at the rear. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with IP52 dust and splash resistance.