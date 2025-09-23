Comet Browser from Perplexity Launches in India

Comet now it is also available for smartphones, which will definitely boost the adoption of the browswer. Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity announced this launch via his social media profile on X. The Windows and macOS version is available for the users to download.

  Perpelxity's AI powered browser - Comet has launched in India.
  The launch took place on September 22, 2025.
  This browser is currently only available for the Android users in smartphones segment.

Perpelxity's AI powered browser - Comet has launched in India. The launch took place on September 22, 2025. This browser is currently only available for the Android users in smartphones segment. For the PCs (personal computers) it is available for both the Windows and the macOS users. For iOS devices, the browser is said to be available at a later stage. The Comet browser is alread available for some time for the Perplexity Pro users in the country.




But now it is also available for smartphones, which will definitely boost the adoption of the browswer. Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity announced this launch via his social media profile on X. The Windows and macOS version is available for the users to download. Again, it is worth noting that the Perplexity Pro users can only download it at the moment. Thus, for the free users, the wait continues.

For Android, the app is now registered on the Google Play Store, and it is available for pre-registrations. Note that Perplexity has not given an exact date for the launch or availability of the browser for usage on phones.

