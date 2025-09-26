Reliance Jio Cheapest Gaming Plan Under Rs 50

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

reliance jio cheapest gaming plan under rs 50

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator has a gaming prepaid plan for less than Rs 50. The gaming plans were launched by the telco earlier this year to offer value added services to the customers. The interesting thing is that Jio owns the gaming platform bundled for the users with the plan. The platform is JioGames Cloud, which allows users to do cloud gaming. The JioGames Cloud platform can be subscribed to separately as well. However, there are subscription charges. With these plans, users get free access to JioGames.




Let's take a look at the plan we are talking about.

Reliance Jio Rs 48 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 48 prepaid plan is a data add-on voucher. This voucher is available only for users who have an active service validity prepaid plan. The Rs 48 plan has a validity of 3 days. With this, users get JioGames Cloud subscription for three days and 500+ high definition (HD) premium games. Users can play games on their PC, laptops, mobiles and Jio Set-Top Box (STB) using this platform.

The best thing is that all of the gaming happens on cloud. So the gaming is high quality without the need of a console. The multiple device feature allows users to play on one device and then continue with it on the other one. Cloud gaming is picking up in India, especially amongst the online streamers.

With 5G, cloud gaming becomes even more practical and accessible for the users. Now they can play games on the go with JioGames Cloud. The games are free once the user purchases a subscription. There are more data plans offered by the company which cost Rs 98 and Rs 298.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

