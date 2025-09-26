Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 has launched in India. It is an affordable tablet meant for the masses. There's a big enough display with decent refresh rate support, and a basic camera system. Everything about this tablet is pretty basic, and we wouldn't expect it to be any other way. For the unaware, the Galaxy Tab A11 comes as the successor to Galaxy Tab A9 which launched in India in 2023.









Let's take a look at the price and specification details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11.

Read More - OnePlus 15 Chipset and Display Refresh Rate Confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 will be available in India in multiple variants. Firstly, for the Wi-Fi connectivity only, there's an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 17,999. Then there are cellular variants too.

For the cellular, there are two variants priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 20,999 and they come with 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. The product is available in two colours - Silver and Gray.

Read More - OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Looks too Cool: Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 comes with a 8.7-inch HD+ (800 x 1340 pixels) TFT display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There's a 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU on the tablet, but Samsung hasn't officially given a name for the new tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's a micro-SD card of 2TB on the device. The tablet has an 8MP rear-camera sensor with auto-focus support. For selfies and video calls, there's a 5MP sensor on the front.

The Galaxy Tab A11 comes with Bluetooth 5.3 support, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio-jack. This tablet is now available in India and would be likely adopted by the mass segment.