BSNL 4G Stack, Saturation Project to be Launched by PM Modi

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom company, will see a landmark day on September 27, 2025. This would be because the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce two major things tomorrow. BSNL's indigenous stack, which is 100% made in India by TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics), and Tejas Networks. The stack is powering the 4G that BSNL is deploying throughout India. It ensures soveriegn security for the nation as the network vendors are inhouse and also gives India the opportunity to sell the technology in foreign countries.









The 4G, powered by indigenous technology, has been deployed in 98,000 sites, said Jyotiraditya Scindia, union telecom minister of India on Friday. The 4G towers of the company are already serving about 22 million customers across India. It is full software driven and cloud based. Most importantly, this technology can be seamlessly upgraded to 5G. This is a major thing for India.

BSNL also plans to launch 5G in the near future. The state-run telco has said that it plans to launch 5G in Mumbai and Delhi by December 2025. This is something that the whole India would watch closely. The homegrown 5G tech would be important for India to assert its global dominance in the telecom technology. It will also pave way for the development of 6G standards and technology in the country. BSNL is the first Indian telco to offer homegrown 4G.

Scindia added, "The world today is getting into serious manufacturing in India. Cisco has tie-ups with Flex, Ericsson, and VVDN in Jabil, and Dixon is expanding here. Slowly, India is emerging as a hub for telecom equipment manufacturing. We are not just a services bouquet, but also an equipment manufacturing bouquet."