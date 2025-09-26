Starlink’s CPE Hardware May Cost Rs 30,000–35,000 in India: Ind-Ra

India’s broadband landscape is one of the most price-sensitive in the world. With Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL offering home broadband plans starting as low as Rs 399 per month, it is also one of the most competitive. Into this market, Elon Musk’s Starlink is preparing to enter with satellite internet services that promise high availability and coverage across even the most remote parts of the country — but at a cost that could keep it out of reach for the mainstream consumer.









India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) estimates that Starlink’s customer premise equipment (CPE), the hardware required to connect to its satellite constellation, will likely cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Monthly subscription fees, based on pricing in other markets, could be Rs 3,000–3,500. That makes the service nearly ten times more expensive than entry-level fibre broadband plans in India.

Price vs. Value

The cost differential underscores a central point: Starlink is unlikely to disrupt urban broadband markets in India, at least in the short term. Fibre networks already provide faster speeds — from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps — at a fraction of the cost. Starlink’s expected performance of 45–280 Mbps is solid, but it does not represent a technological leap over what telcos already offer in cities.

“Satellite internet will likely serve as a complementary option in India, not a substitute to telcos’ fibre broadband,” said Priyanka Bansal, Associate Director, Corporates, Ind-Ra.

The bigger question is not about speed, but about economics. Telcos typically bundle routers and modems at little to no extra charge when customers commit to multi-month plans. Starlink, on the other hand, asks for a steep upfront investment in hardware. In a market where affordability drives adoption, that is a formidable barrier.

The Rural Advantage

Yet, to dismiss Starlink as uncompetitive would be premature. India’s vast geography still includes pockets where fibre networks remain patchy or absent. In these remote and rural regions, Starlink’s promise of 99%+ availability may prove game-changing. For households, small businesses, and institutions in these areas, reliable internet access has historically been scarce. Satellite internet could provide a bridge.

There is also a clear use case for mission-critical services. Defence, disaster recovery, maritime operations, and remote enterprise projects require connectivity where terrestrial infrastructure is either unreliable or non-existent. In such contexts, uptime matters more than cost and Starlink can deliver.

A Premium Offering

For now, Starlink’s entry into India looks less like a mass-market broadband revolution and more like the launch of a premium niche service. It offers value in places where telcos have not yet reached, or in industries where continuity of service is non-negotiable. But in urban India, where broadband competition is fierce and prices are aggressively low, Starlink will likely be perceived as a luxury connectivity option.

Long-Term Outlook

Over time, the economics could shift. Hardware costs may fall as scale improves, and competition from other satellite players could put pressure on pricing. If those shifts align with rising demand for always-on connectivity, Starlink may expand beyond its niche role.

For now, Ind-Ra’s assessment is clear: Starlink is entering India to fill the connectivity gaps, not to unseat the telcos. In a market defined by affordability and scale, the satellite service is essential for the unreachable — but optional for everyone else.