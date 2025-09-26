iPhones are the trend in India now, especially as they get heavy discounts on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon during sales. The base iPhones launched until 2024 have 128GB as the minimal storage. The iPhone 13 was the first series where Apple started giving 128GB as the base storage. In 2025, that has changed, as now all the iPhones come with at least 256GB storage. This is a right move from Apple, and one that will increase the value offered to the consumers.









So Is 128GB Enough for an iPhone in 2025?

Apple has clearly answered this for the customers - in most cases, no, 128GB is not enough for an iPhone in 2025. When you get an iPhone, you expect to use it for multiple years at least. Thus, 128GB, over the years, isn't enough storage to keep all the memories in the form of photos and videos. The base iPhone 17 in 2025 was launched with a minimum of 256GB storage. So there's no 128GB variant in the iPhone 17 series.

This is the right decision by the Cupertino tech giant. What's more is that Apple has technically reduced the price of 256GB storage for iPhones. With the iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16, the 256GB variant was launched for Rs 89,900. However, for the iPhone 17 series, the base 256GB variant comes for Rs 82,900. This is Rs 7,000 cheaper than the previous years.

So the answer to the question is clearly here. If you are going for older iPhones, there will be a base 128GB variant available. But that storage is outdated in today's world as the size of photos and videos is too large, even for the base quality. Let us know about your thoughts in the comments below.