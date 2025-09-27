BSNL Brings Back Old Postpaid Plan as Prepaid

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has launched a new Rs 225 prepaid plan. Until a few years back, the telco used to offer this plan as a postpaid option to the consmers. The Rs 225 prepaid plan comes service validity also. So this plan is something that can help your SIM stay active. BSNL's 4G launch announcement is scheduled for September 27, 2025, which is tomorrow. This plan would be a great offer in this price range. The plan was discontinued as a postpaid offering, and all the customers on this plan were migrated to the Rs 399 option. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan in detail.









Read More - BSNL Launches New Rs 225 Prepaid Plan with 30-Day Validity

BSNL Rs 225 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL's Rs 225 prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 30 days. This amount of data for 30 days, with service validity at just Rs 225 is something no other telco would would offer customers in India. Plans like these coupled with the 4G technology will help BSNL in taking back market share from players like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Read More - Reliance Jio Cheapest Gaming Plan Under Rs 50

BSNL's plans are a blessing to people who can't sustain the expensive plans of the private telcos, which btw, are likely to get more expensive in the near future. The telcos are very much likely going to increase tariffs one way or the other in 2026, which is in line with what they have done in the past.

BSNL's networks are built using indigenous technology, which is a huge win for the nation and the telco. This is something even the private telecom operators haven't done so far. When the network experience improves, more customers are likely to try out BSNL's services in India in the near future.