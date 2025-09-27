BSNL 4G Goes Live with 97,500 Towers



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s state-run telecom operator, turned a new chapter in its journey on Saturday with the launch of its long-awaited 4G network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the “swadeshi” 4G service while commissioning more than 97,500 mobile towers nationwide, built at a cost of nearly Rs 37,000 crore.

For BSNL, which has struggled to compete against private telecom majors in recent years, the rollout marks a revival moment. By deploying 92,600 sites powered entirely by indigenous technology, the operator has not only modernised its network but also placed itself at the centre of India’s self-reliance push in telecom.

Turning point for BSNL

Founded in 2000, BSNL has long been seen as India’s connectivity backbone, especially in rural areas. But the company lagged behind rivals in rolling out 4G, losing market share and relevance in a hyper-competitive sector. The swadeshi 4G launch, timed with BSNL’s silver jubilee, is being described as a turning point that could restore its role as a national player.

Connecting the unconnected

Connectivity has always been BSNL’s strongest card. While private operators focused on profitable urban markets, BSNL built presence in regions others avoided. The 4G rollout extends that legacy, bringing modern digital services to communities that had little or no access.

Green networks, new vision

BSNL is also pushing sustainability with this rollout. A significant number of the new towers are solar-powered, making this the largest cluster of green telecom sites in India. This not only lowers costs but also ensures reliable service in areas with erratic electricity supply.

Digital Bharat Nidhi boost

The project is aligned with the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, aimed at achieving 100 per cent 4G saturation in mission mode. Between 29,000 and 30,000 villages are being brought under mobile coverage, with BSNL carrying the mantle.

A comeback story

For years, BSNL’s story has been about missed opportunities and financial strain. The 4G rollout gives it a chance to change the narrative. By aligning with national priorities and focusing on rural empowerment, BSNL is once again positioning itself as more than a telecom operator it is reaffirming its identity as India’s connectivity backbone.

As nearly one lakh towers go live, BSNL’s 4G launch is not just about technology. It is about revival, resilience, and a renewed promise to keep India connected.