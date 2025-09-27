BSNL 4G Goes Live with 97,500 Towers

Reported by Tanuja K 1

BSNL Swadeshi 4G rollout connects 26,700 villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, marking a revival for India’s state-run operator

Highlights

  • BSNL 4G Launch: Indigenous Network to Connect 26,700 Villages
  • BSNL 4G Goes Live: PM Modi Launches Indigenous Network
  • India’s Own BSNL 4G Network Goes Live, PM Modi Inaugurates

Follow Us

bsnl 4g live with 97500towers india
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s state-run telecom operator, turned a new chapter in its journey on Saturday with the launch of its long-awaited 4G network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the “swadeshi” 4G service while commissioning more than 97,500 mobile towers nationwide, built at a cost of nearly Rs 37,000 crore.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Stack, Saturation Project to be Launched by PM Modi




For BSNL, which has struggled to compete against private telecom majors in recent years, the rollout marks a revival moment. By deploying 92,600 sites powered entirely by indigenous technology, the operator has not only modernised its network but also placed itself at the centre of India’s self-reliance push in telecom.

Turning point for BSNL

Founded in 2000, BSNL has long been seen as India’s connectivity backbone, especially in rural areas. But the company lagged behind rivals in rolling out 4G, losing market share and relevance in a hyper-competitive sector. The swadeshi 4G launch, timed with BSNL’s silver jubilee, is being described as a turning point that could restore its role as a national player.

Also Read: BSNL Brings Back Old Postpaid Plan as Prepaid

Connecting the unconnected

Connectivity has always been BSNL’s strongest card. While private operators focused on profitable urban markets, BSNL built presence in regions others avoided. The 4G rollout extends that legacy, bringing modern digital services to communities that had little or no access.

Green networks, new vision

BSNL is also pushing sustainability with this rollout. A significant number of the new towers are solar-powered, making this the largest cluster of green telecom sites in India. This not only lowers costs but also ensures reliable service in areas with erratic electricity supply.

Digital Bharat Nidhi boost

The project is aligned with the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, aimed at achieving 100 per cent 4G saturation in mission mode. Between 29,000 and 30,000 villages are being brought under mobile coverage, with BSNL carrying the mantle.

A comeback story

For years, BSNL’s story has been about missed opportunities and financial strain. The 4G rollout gives it a chance to change the narrative. By aligning with national priorities and focusing on rural empowerment, BSNL is once again positioning itself as more than a telecom operator it is reaffirming its identity as India’s connectivity backbone.

As nearly one lakh towers go live, BSNL’s 4G launch is not just about technology. It is about revival, resilience, and a renewed promise to keep India connected.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vishal :

Considering importance of mobile service TRAI should come up with some Janta plan. ARPU model is not in the interest…

Reliance Jio Cheapest 1.5GB Daily Data Plan

Vishal :

Happy with postpaid paid by employer

Reliance Jio Cheapest 1.5GB Daily Data Plan

Shivraj Roy :

Yeah that is thereEverything (apps) is twice as big on iOS than Android

Is 128GB Enough for an iPhone in 2025

Shivraj Roy :

And on the same day Internet switched in ladakh Lmao Wishing you all a Happy Democracy

BSNL 4G Goes Live with 97,500 Towers

Rahul :

So they will take 2.5 year more to catch with jio/airtel •4G network coverage and then 4-5 years for 5G…

BSNL 4G Stack, Saturation Project to be Launched by PM…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments