Reliance Jio has these 5G Plans which are Actually Useful

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has many 5G prepaid plans which are available to its 500 million customers. However, not all plans are very useful. We find that a majority of the users find vanilla plans, which are not bundled with any OTT (over-the-top) benefits to be the most useful. Thus, today we are going to have a look at these prepaid plans from Jio. The plans we are focusing on are offering 2GB daily data to the users, as these are the only plans now from Jio which offer 5G to the customers.




Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans with 5G Which are Useful

Reliance Jio Rs 629 Prepaid Plan: Reliance Jio's Rs 629 prepaid plan comes with a service validity of 56 days. This is a medium term validity plan, and it offers 2GB of daily data to the users along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's no limit to how much data users can consume with 5G.

Reliance Jio Rs 859 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 859 prepaid plan is just like the Rs 629 plan from the company. However, with the Rs 859 plan, users will naturally get extra validity as it is expensive. The Rs 859 plan comes with a service validity of 84 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. There's unlimited 5G bundled with this plan as well.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 999 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan is also pretty expensive compared to what was available until a few years back. This plan carries a service validity of 98 days, and is also offering extra benefits to the customers. Of course, this plan also offers unlimited 5G. The Jio Anniversary offer benefits are bundled with this plan for the time being.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

