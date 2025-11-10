Jio AI Offer with Google Now Live for Everyone

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, will now offer the Google AI Pro subscription to everyone. The telecom service provider (TSP) had announced its partnership with the American tech giant last week. Intially, the offer was only rolled out to people who were aged between 18 to 25. Now it is available for everyone. What's important to note here is that this is a subscription that's meant for every Jio user. On top of that, it is 18 months of free service, resulting in users being able to store about 2TB of data in the Google Cloud.









Google will stop offering the subscription for free after 18 months, so keep that in mind when you are filling the storage up. Jio's AI offer with Google is for everyone now, regardless of their age. Let's see how one can claim it.

Google AI Pro Subscription with Jio: How to Claim

Google's Gemini AI Pro subscription costs Rs 1950 a month, and this will be free for 18 months, resulting in great value for the customers. Here's how the customers can claim the subscription:

Early Access banner at the top on the MyJio app. Tap on the Claim Now button. Open the page in the new browser. You will be show the details of the plan. Scroll to the bottom, tap on "Agree." That's all.

With the Gemini AI Pro subscription, users will get access to Nano Banana and Deep Research. There's even Deep Research included for the Gemini 2.5 Pro, which is not available for the free users. The best, and the most fun addition in this offer is the inclusion of Veo 3.1 Fast. With that, you can generate AI videos via simple text prompts.