OnePlus 15 Launch is Just 3 Days from Here, What to Know

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The phone will feature 165Hz ultra-smooth refresh rate support. The device will also come with a huge battery of 7300mAh and Plus Mind.

OnePlus 15, the next flagship from OnePlus will launch soon in India. The phone has already launched in China, and it will come with the same specifications to India as well. OnePlus 15 has been announced to launch on November 13, 2025. This phone will be important for OnePlus as it marks the next generation leader for the company. OnePlus 15 boasts of impressive specifications, from the ones which have already been confirmed.




OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The phone will feature 165Hz ultra-smooth refresh rate support. The device will also come with a huge battery of 7300mAh and Plus Mind. It will feature a triple 50MP camera with DetailMax Engine. There's going to be a Super-Slim 1.15mm bezels on every side of the phone. It will feature the industry-first Middle Frame with Micro-Arc Oxidation, which is 3.4x tougher than aluminium, 1.3x than titanium, and it will be available on the Sand Storm variant.

It will also feature IP68, IP69, IP66, and IP69K rating, and OnePlus has shown the device to be under water in the image. The phone will launch at 7 PM IST and the sale will start at 8 PM IST.

