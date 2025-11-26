OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

OnePlus recently confirmed that it will be launching the OnePlus 15R in India. The launch will happen alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The smartphone from OnePlus is going to be the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The markets assumed that the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, a chip that's integrated on the OnePlus 13. However, that's not the case, as confirmed by the brand itself. This will be the first phone globally to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. We expect the phone to be powerful regardless of it not featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite.









The R series from OnePlus features good display, great performance, and a decent set of cameras, nothing like the flagship, but good enough for the price. OnePlus said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 delivers a 36% increase in CPU performance and 11% increase in GPU performance over the previous generation and 46% improvement in AI (artificial intelligence) performance.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, "OnePlus has always led the way in speed, and I'm thrilled that OnePlus 15R, our new performance flagship, will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, one of the fastest and most powerful chipsets on the market."

"We've worked closely with Qualcomm to ensure the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform is optimised for our users, and I'm excited to see how our users take to the OnePlus 15R when it launches later this year," he added.

OnePlus 15R will be unveiled on December 17, 2025, in India. This launch will happen with the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The phone and the tablet will be available soon after the launch and will be crucial for OnePlus to make a strong mark in the Q1 of 2026.

"Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with OnePlus for their newest device powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform," said Chris Parick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset, Qualcomm Technologies.