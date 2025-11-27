jio lowers price of its afforadble laptop

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has lowered the price of its affordable laptop in the country. This laptop was launched in India for Rs 16,499. It is a thin and light laptop, with a stylish design. The laptop comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and can also be paired with a SIM directly for connectivity. It is actually an Android 4G laptop. What's cool is that on the purchase of this laptop, it will will come with complimentary access to Office.









JioBook Price in India (2025)

JioBook is currently priced at Rs 12,490 on Amazon India. This is a cool product at this price, especially because it supports 4G LTE connectivity. There are bank discounts as well as EMI offers on the laptop. Let's take a look at the specifications and features of the laptop.

JioBook has a 11.6-inch screen and weighs about 990 grams, which is super light. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and 4G LTE network directly via the SIM card. It has 4GB of RAM and the laptop runs on JioOS. The JioBook also features Anti-Glare HD display and Stereo speakers for helping you work in the outdoors.

The average battery life support by the JioBook is 8 hours on a single full charge. The JioOS has more than 75 familiar shortcuts, support for extended display, and native apps. It also supports touchpad gestures. There's a one year carry-in warranty with the JioBook. This laptop is perfect for students who are looking to learn but don't have a high budget for purchasing an expensive laptop. The JioBook has been available in the market for a long time and the company sells it via various platforms including Amazon, JioMart, Jio Stores, and more.