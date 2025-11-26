

The fifth edition of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) will take place on November 27–28 in New Delhi, bringing together representatives from government, industry, civil society, academia and the technical community for discussions on the future of India’s digital ecosystem. The first day of the forum will be held at the India Habitat Centre, followed by sessions at the India International Centre on the second day, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

Theme Highlights

Centred on the theme “Advancing Internet Governance for an Inclusive and Sustainable Viksit Bharat,” this year’s deliberations will focus on three sub-themes: Inclusive Digital Future; Digital Infrastructure for Resilient and Sustainable Growth; and AI for People, Planet and Progress, with emphasis on the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).









Inauguration of the Event

The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada, in the presence of MeitY Joint Secretary Sushil Pal and NIXI CEO Devesh Tyagi. Speakers from the UN IGF, Meta, Google Cloud, CCAOI and leading academic institutions are scheduled to participate.

Two-Day Forum

Across two days, the forum will feature four panel discussions and twelve workshops, offering platforms for sectoral and policy-level exchanges, MeitY said on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

About IIGF

Established in 2021, IIGF is India’s national chapter of the UN Internet Governance Forum. Operating on a multi-stakeholder model, it brings together government bodies, industry, civil society, technical organisations and academia. The forum is steered by a 14-member committee comprising experts from diverse sectors.