India Internet Governance Forum 2025 to Convene in New Delhi on November 27–28

Reported by Kripa B 0

Fifth edition of IIGF to focus on inclusive digital growth, resilient infrastructure, and responsible AI.

Highlights

  • The fifth edition of the India Internet Governance Forum will be held in New Delhi on November 27–28.
  • The 2025 theme focuses on inclusive digital growth and responsible AI for a Viksit Bharat.
  • IIGF, established in 2021, serves as India’s national chapter of the UN Internet Governance Forum.

Follow Us

India Internet Governance Forum 2025 to Convene in New Delhi on November 27–28
The fifth edition of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) will take place on November 27–28 in New Delhi, bringing together representatives from government, industry, civil society, academia and the technical community for discussions on the future of India’s digital ecosystem. The first day of the forum will be held at the India Habitat Centre, followed by sessions at the India International Centre on the second day, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

Theme Highlights

Centred on the theme “Advancing Internet Governance for an Inclusive and Sustainable Viksit Bharat,” this year’s deliberations will focus on three sub-themes: Inclusive Digital Future; Digital Infrastructure for Resilient and Sustainable Growth; and AI for People, Planet and Progress, with emphasis on the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).




Inauguration of the Event

The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada, in the presence of MeitY Joint Secretary Sushil Pal and NIXI CEO Devesh Tyagi. Speakers from the UN IGF, Meta, Google Cloud, CCAOI and leading academic institutions are scheduled to participate.

Two-Day Forum

Across two days, the forum will feature four panel discussions and twelve workshops, offering platforms for sectoral and policy-level exchanges, MeitY said on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

About IIGF

Established in 2021, IIGF is India’s national chapter of the UN Internet Governance Forum. Operating on a multi-stakeholder model, it brings together government bodies, industry, civil society, technical organisations and academia. The forum is steered by a 14-member committee comprising experts from diverse sectors.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Different Bsnl Zone has different process & pricing for MCA. Some Zone provide paid MCA and some provide Free MCA

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

rahul_yadav :

That's good should be implement in All BSNL:ZONES

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

I didn't divert any calls still missed call alert sms is getting by default.

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

In south it's free no need for any activation

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Avtar :

Now jio forcing its retailer to stop rechargeing 299 plan and forcing to do 349 insted otherwise demo/lapu sim closed.

Reliance Jio’s Only 1GB Daily Data Plan Explained in Detail

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments