

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong hosted India’s Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s Seoul headquarters for talks on deepening the relationship between two of Asia’s most powerful conglomerates, International Media reported on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, including outlets such as the Korea Times, Financial Times, and others. Ambani and his eldest son, Akash—board chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm—visited Korea to meet with Lee and other Samsung affiliate CEOs at Samsung Electronics’ office in Seoul’s Seocho District.

Showcase of Next-Generation Technologies

According to the report, Samsung Group presented Chairman Ambani with a portfolio of next-generation technologies under development across its affiliates, including artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality, semiconductor foundry services, AI data centers, next-generation communications, advanced displays, cloud services, batteries, and plant construction and engineering.









During the visit, the two sides discussed ways to expand their cooperation in emerging businesses such as semiconductors, communications, data centers, and batteries. Reportedly, Lee, Ambani, and other executives also had dinner together on Tuesday.

Reliance’s Push into AI and IT

The meeting signals renewed collaboration in key growth areas. Reliance, traditionally focused on chemicals and retail, is expanding into information technology and has recently established a subsidiary to develop AI infrastructure and data centers in India in partnership with Alphabet and Meta. This positions Samsung as its strategic partner in data centers, 6G communication technology, batteries, and other future growth businesses.

“We expect to strengthen our co-operation with Reliance in supplying 6G network equipment, building AI data centres and providing [energy storage system] batteries for stable energy supply of data centres,” Samsung was quoted as saying in the report.

Lee has been actively engaging with global tech leaders as Samsung positions itself for the expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem. In October, he met Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Hyundai Chairman Chung Eui-sun at a fried chicken restaurant in Seoul to discuss AI factories, and earlier that month, he also held talks with OpenAI Chief Sam Altman on data centers and next-generation memory chips.

History of Collaboration and Family Ties

Samsung and Reliance share a history of collaboration dating back to 2012, when Samsung built Reliance Jio’s 4G network. The partnership expanded in December 2022 with a contract to supply 5G network equipment for Reliance Jio. Jio, India’s largest mobile operator with over 500 million subscribers, has attracted billions in investment from Alphabet, Meta, private equity firms, and sovereign wealth funds, and is expected to go public next year.

The relationship between the two business families extends beyond corporate ties. According to the report, Samsung noted that Lee has been the only South Korean businessman invited to all of Ambani’s children’s weddings, attending ceremonies in 2018, 2019, and July 2024.