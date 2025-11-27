Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Announced

This is a chip that we would likely see on the premium category phones, which are targetted more towards value and power. The highlight of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is that it is built on the 3nm process, the same as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

  • Qualcomm has announced its latest Snapdragon 8 series chip called Snapdragonn 8 Gen 5.
  • OnePlus 15R will be the first phone to feature this chip in the market.
  • While it sits slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it is still better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm has announced its latest Snapdragon 8 series chip called Snapdragonn 8 Gen 5. We saw this new chip first being announced by OnePlus frankly, for the OnePlus 15R which is launchhing next month in India. OnePlus 15R will be the first phone to feature this chip in the market. While it sits slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it is still better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. So the OnePlus 15R will likely be more powerful than the OnePlus 13R.




This is a chip that we would likely see on the premium category phones, which are targetted more towards value and power. The highlight of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is that it is built on the 3nm process, the same as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but just has lower clock speeds. It features Qualcomm's latest Oryon CPU architecture with two prime cores at 3.8 GHz, and six performance cores at 3.32 GHz.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 comes with the latest Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System, which supports mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G with peak downloads of up to 10 Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 3.5 Gbps. There's support for Wi-Fi 7 as well, and Ultra Wideband support too. The storage support for the chip is limited to UFS 4.0.

For imaging, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 uses a triple-20-bit Spectra AI ISP with features such as Night Vision 3.0 for low ligh video at 60 fps, HDR audio recording through Snapdragon Audio Sense, and real-time tone control. There's Qualcomm Hexagon NPU in the chip will provide a 46% boost in processing AI workloads over the predecessor, and multi-model on-device AI tasks. OnePlus will be the first to introduce this chip in the market, but we expect many more brands to use this chip in their upcoming phones.2

