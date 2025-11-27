DoT Amends Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended the telecom cyber security rules, 2024, on October 22, 2025. These amendments are focused on the rapidly evovling digital and cyber landscape in India. The amendments will ensure that Indian consumers and enterprises are safe and secure when it comes to cyber security. Here are the key highlights of the amendments or changes introduced by the Indian government.









MNV Platform: MNV here stands for Mobile Number Validation. This is a platform meant for the enterprises such as banks, e-commerce, and more which are verifying the user's phones numbers to actually know if the number belongs to the user. This will directly target the OTP frauds, identity thefts, and more. Mandatory IMEI Scrubbing: The phones which are being resold now in the market needs to have their IMEI checked and "scrubbed" against the national blacklist database. This will end the circle of stolen or blacklisted phones getting resold in the market. New Obligations for TIUEs: Any company that's using IMEI, mobile number or IP addresses for authentication will now be formally classified as a Telecom Identifier User Entity (TIUE). These companies will have to share the identifier related data with the authorities in regulated scenarios to help trace and stop cyber fraud faster.

These amendments fill vital gaps present in the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, and will ensure that citizens and the enterprises stay protected in the digital landscape.