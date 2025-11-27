redmi 15c 5g india launch date confirmed

Redmi 15C 5G, the next budget phone from the company will launch soon in India. The Redmi 15C 5G is termed as 2026 ka Big Boss, and it will launch on December 3, 2025. This will be a budget phone from the company. Very soon, the company will reveal more details about the phone. The phone's design will be revealed soon (on November 28, 2025). The chipset and other power related details will be revealed on November 29, 2025. The screen details will come on November 30, 2025.









The phone is made in India, and its specifications are completely unknown for India right now. The microsite for the phone is already live on Amazon and Xiaomi India online store now. The phone has been teased to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear. There are rumours that the phone will be priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant. Let's see if that's the case when it launches in the first week of December.

Redmi 15C won't be the only notable launch from the brand during the month. Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Note 15 series in the country in December 2025. The Redmi Note 15 series is expected to launch in mid or late December 2025 and go on first sale from January 2026.