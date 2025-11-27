TCS to Modernise German SAP’s IT Landscape With Cloud and Generative AI in Five-Year Deal



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and SAP on Wednesday announced a five-year strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating enterprise-wide Cloud adoption and Generative AI transformation. The partnership seeks to streamline SAP’s complex IT landscape, enhance AI-led capabilities, and improve alignment between IT operations and business objectives, promising faster development cycles and lower total cost of ownership.

Decade-Long Partnership Strengthened

"TCS will help SAP in streamlining its complex IT landscape, enabling seamless IT operations, and strengthening AI-led capabilities. The collaboration will deliver faster development cycles, lower total cost of ownership, and greater alignment between IT and business goals," TCS announced on November 27, 2025.









The collaboration builds on a two-decade-long partnership during which TCS helped SAP scale its Enterprise Cloud Services (RISE with SAP), transitioning its business model from license-based to pay-per-use Cloud offerings. "Over the next five years, TCS will focus on reshaping SAP’s IT function to accelerate innovation and improve responsiveness to business needs."

Centers of Excellence to Drive Innovation

Under the agreement, TCS will deliver end-to-end enterprise IT services through four strategic Centers of Excellence (CoEs). The CoE for Generative AI will embed AI capabilities within SAP business processes, while the Business Technology Platform CoE will enable faster development of next-generation features through low-code/no-code solutions. The Business Data Cloud CoE will create a unified data architecture for SAP to productise enterprise data, and the Customer Experience CoE will develop modern strategies to enhance customer engagement across the value chain.

Together, these CoEs will support SAP in delivering solutions, technologies, and processes that empower its customers, partners, and employees to unlock newer avenues for growth, TCS said.

Leadership Perspectives on the Collaboration

Benjamin Blau, Chief Process and Information Officer, SAP, said, “TCS and SAP partnership is built on trust and excellence. TCS’s unwavering commitment and collaboration to drive innovations across products has forged a long-lasting relationship with SAP. Together, we are simplifying our customer journeys and accelerating cloud adoption.”

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said, “TCS and SAP have been a strategic partnership for more than two-decades, enabling enterprises to navigate complex digital transformation journeys. We support the 'SAP runs SAP' philosophy and as we enter the next phase, this collaboration shall leverage transformative potential of AI and cloud to unlock new revenue streams, accelerate business growth, and deliver differentiated experiences for enterprise and their customers globally.”

Over the last two decades, TCS has remained SAP’s trusted transformation partner of choice across the value chain, the company said. "The alliance has enabled clients to unlock the full potential of SAP’s enterprise cloud, business AI, and data analytics capabilities."