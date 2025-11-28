

India is poised to introduce Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting technology that will allow users to watch live sports, Bollywood films and OTT content on their handsets without an active internet connection. The move is expected to significantly expand digital access, particularly for the country’s more than 200 million feature-phone users, according to an Economic Times report dated November 28, 2025.

Cheap D2M-Enabled Feature Phones in the Pipeline

To support the rollout, domestic phone manufacturers Lava and HMD have manufactured feature phones priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500, equipped with D2M capability (broadcasting technology) using chipsets designed by Saankhya Labs, now part of Tata-owned Tejas Networks.









Existing smartphone users will also be able to receive D2M broadcasts through a dedicated dongle costing Rs 500–600, while handset makers work on developing D2M-enabled smartphones. Initially, mostly content from public broadcaster Prasar Bharti will be streamed on these devices, the report said.

According to Tejas Networks executive, this marks the first time India-made silicon is being adopted in the mobile device ecosystem. He said the technology will enable millions of feature-phone users to access video content at zero data cost, without dependence on mobile broadband networks.

India-Made Silicon Enters Mobile Ecosystem

“We are proud to be associated with both Lava and HMD for developing the D2M feature phone. This is the very first time that India-made silicon is getting a socket in the phone ecosystem,” said Parag Naik, executive vice president, Tejas Networks, and former CEO of Saankhya Labs, as mentioned in the report. “This will enable more than 200 million feature phone users to access content without the internet and at zero access cost.”

Infrastructure, Costs and Spectrum Requirements

An unnamed industry expert cited in the report estimated that it would require an investment of about Rs 8,000 crore to roll out the D2M network across the country. This can be further densified depending on the consumer uptake, with additional investments. Spectrum given to Prasar Bharati can be tapped for the service.

The plan is to leverage Prasar Bharati’s broadcast infrastructure and mobile telecom towers to deploy D2M equipment nationwide. Spectrum allocated to Prasar Bharati is expected to be utilised for the service.

Telecom Industry Concerns Over Revenue Impact

Telecom operators, however, remain cautious, warning that free broadcast-based content delivery could erode mobile data revenues. They have urged the government to allocate any D2M-related spectrum at market-determined prices.

Nationwide Trials and Rollout Timeline

D2M trials have been conducted in Delhi and Bengaluru, with wider commercial testing planned across 19 cities over the next 6–9 months using Prasar Bharati infrastructure. A nationwide rollout is expected thereafter. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has been pushing for the technology’s adoption but previously faced delays due to gaps in device readiness. With two handset makers now onboard, the ecosystem is gaining momentum.

Prototype Development and Production Plans

Lava and HMD have already completed feature-phone prototypes, with mass production to begin once the service becomes available across the country. Lava expects to introduce its model within six months in the Rs 2,000–2,200 range, following integration work at its Noida R&D centre.

According to Gautam Dhingra, head of product, GTM and service business, feature phone prototypes are ready, and mass production can start once the service is made available pan-India. “Price points would be between Rs 2,000–2,500. The target is to have a D2M smartphone as well,” he said, according to the report.

He reportedly added that the consumer proposition for D2M smartphones means there should not be any buffering or lag during live events and no delay during OTT streaming, and nil data consumption.

Lava International ED and CMO Sanjeev Agarwal reportedly said feature phone integration is currently being done at the company's R&D centre in Noida. “Our team is working on the development cycle for smooth integration of the chip into the hardware. We are looking at a time span of six months to bring the feature phone model to the market in the range of Rs 2,000-2,200,” he said, according to the report.

IIT-Kanpur’s Role

In 2022, a proof-of-concept study was undertaken by IIT-Kanpur to establish a road map for D2M. The institute partnered with Saankhya Labs for its hardware requirements, including chipset and radio, and also released a white paper on the subject along with its recommendations, the report said.

According to the institute, once a D2M network is rolled out, a broadcaster can use it as a data pipe and deliver various applications, apart from traditional TV and radio. A converged D2M network will enable users to access unlimited video and data content at a nominal fixed monthly price without having to rely on costly and often unreliable mobile broadband networks, the report added.

Additional Reports in the D2M Series:

April 2025: Lava, HMD Partner Tejas Networks, FreeStream to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Devices in India

April 2025: Tejas Networks Partners with Intel to Bring Direct-to-Mobile Technology to Laptops Leveraging AI

May 2025: India Nears Commercial Rollout of Direct-to-Mobile Technology