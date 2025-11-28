JioSaavn Now has More than 500 Million Downloads on Play Store

JioSaavn, an online music streaming platform has now surpassed 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It is a major milestone for the company with strong competition from players such as Spotify and Apple Music. JioHoststar, another OTT (over-the-top) app owned by Reliance Industries recently hit a milestone of 1 billion downloads. JioSaavn has become the second-most downloaded entertainment app in India.









JioSaavn is one of the most affordable music streaming services in the country. While there's free access available for the platform, users can also get the Pro subscription to the platform. JioSaavn Pro Lite can be purchased for a measely cost of Rs 9 per day, or Rs 29 per week. The Pro individual plan can be purchased for Rs 89 per month. Alternatively, users can purchase the yearly access to the plan for Rs 749.

The platform allows users to leverage JioTunes for setting caller tunes for their phone numbers. There is free access to JioTunes for Jio customers from the MyJio app.

JioSaavn attributed this achievement to a year defined by consistent product innovation, focus on user experience, and a series of high impact feature launches that accelerated engagement across regions. Over the past year, India’s leading audio streaming service, has introduced major updates to strengthen personalized recommendations and enhanced multilingual search. The platform also recently unveiled a new redesigned home feed that has resonated with both long-time and new users.

While the platform has achieved the 500 millon download milestone, it doesn't mean that it is in a comfortable position. When it comes to paying users, JioSaavn is often not the priority for the customers. That could be a problem for the platform in the long-run. Regardless, this is a huge achievement, one that deserves recognition at a global scale.